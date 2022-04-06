ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE) Shares Down 0.7%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:YLDE – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21. 22,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 4,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79.

