Close Asset Management Ltd Has $46.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

