Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.64. 3,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,313,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

