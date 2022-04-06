Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Gap Up to $66.35

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.35, but opened at $68.57. Cogent Communications shares last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 233 shares.

Several analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,920 shares of company stock valued at $184,346. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

