Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 37549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after acquiring an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after acquiring an additional 301,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at about $54,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

