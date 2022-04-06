Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.44.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,601,000. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

