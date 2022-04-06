Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 149,902 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

