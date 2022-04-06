Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

CODYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($73.63) to €68.00 ($74.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.92) to €73.00 ($80.22) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($90.11) to €87.00 ($95.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.93) to €62.00 ($68.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

