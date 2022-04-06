Comparing Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and XL Fleet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.35 billion 2.21 $131.53 million $4.12 22.83 XL Fleet $15.60 million 17.49 $28.79 million $0.18 10.72

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 9.78% 16.42% 10.19% XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorman Products and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 521.76%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Summary

Dorman Products beats XL Fleet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts, including door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles, such as lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers powertrain products comprising cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products, such as control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company also provides automotive body products, including window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; automotive and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, OE FIX, Conduct-Tite, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, such as on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

