Comparing Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 7.05 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -20.69 Invitae $460.45 million 4.05 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -2.73

Invitae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exact Sciences and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Invitae 0 3 3 0 2.50

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 70.32%. Invitae has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 205.79%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Invitae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

