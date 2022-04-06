Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

