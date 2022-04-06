Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.93

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.93 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 30.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 153,942 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £43.92 million and a P/E ratio of -17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.93.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

