Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients living with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from our T cell-driven research. The company’s product candidate includes CBP-201. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is based in TAICANG, China. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 286.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $147,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $263,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Connect Biopharma (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
