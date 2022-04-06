Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Context Therapeutics.

CNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

