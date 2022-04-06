Contrasting Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) & Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49% Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26%

16.6% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Privia Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 2.14 -$85.00 million N/A N/A Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.04 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -14.91

Sharecare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sharecare and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Sharecare currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 155.43%. Privia Health Group has a consensus target price of $40.89, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Sharecare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

