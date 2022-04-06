Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.26.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.90. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.62 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

