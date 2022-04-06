Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OFC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 633,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.76%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.