Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.83.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$4.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$998.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$4.34 and a 52 week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.