Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CVLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

