Credit Suisse Group Increases Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Price Target to CHF 110

Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SULZF stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $193.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80.
About Sulzer (Get Rating)
