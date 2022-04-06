Credit Suisse Group Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $150.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $89.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,336.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

