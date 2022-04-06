CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
