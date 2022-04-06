Critical Analysis: VerifyMe (VRME) and The Competition

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VerifyMe to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe’s competitors have a beta of 2.98, meaning that their average share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VerifyMe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $870,000.00 $3.61 million 7.63 VerifyMe Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 7.89

VerifyMe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VerifyMe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe 416.61% 19.46% 18.98% VerifyMe Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VerifyMe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe Competitors 96 386 336 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 1.22%. Given VerifyMe’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of VerifyMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VerifyMe competitors beat VerifyMe on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VerifyMe (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.