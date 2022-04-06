Critical Review: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exelixis and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 7 0 2.88 MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. MeiraGTx has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.96%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Exelixis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and MeiraGTx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 5.10 $231.06 million $0.71 32.25 MeiraGTx $37.70 million 16.53 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -7.71

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 16.10% 11.17% 9.61% MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelixis beats MeiraGTx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

