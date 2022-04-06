Critical Review: REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) versus Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) and Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH alerts:

76.0% of Precigen shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Precigen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and Precigen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 981.08%. Precigen has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 379.17%. Given REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH is more favorable than Precigen.

Profitability

This table compares REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and Precigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -3.43% Precigen -88.73% -67.60% -25.03%

Volatility & Risk

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a beta of 3.6, suggesting that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precigen has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and Precigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Precigen $103.87 million 4.78 -$92.17 million ($0.47) -5.11

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precigen.

Summary

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH beats Precigen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (Get Rating)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans. It also offers online banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch, an inducible gene switch system that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; tissue-specific promoters; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; and Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.