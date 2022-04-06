Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

