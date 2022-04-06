Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 276,000 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 17,133.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 82.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.