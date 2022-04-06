Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRIS. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.83. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 426.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,577,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,036,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 64,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 357,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

