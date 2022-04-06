DA Davidson Weighs in on Core Scientific Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CORZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 8.73 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 5.82 and a 12 month high of 14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.63.

Core Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.