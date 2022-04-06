Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 20,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,045,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

