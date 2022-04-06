Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Get Democracy International Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 10.82% of Democracy International Fund worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.