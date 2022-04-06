Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$8.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 68.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.44.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

