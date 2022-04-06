Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 100.00

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 93.00 to 100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NHYDY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

