Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 320

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.20) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on S32. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 294 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market cap of £13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.36. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.59 ($3.99).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. South32’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

