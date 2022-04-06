Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($137.70) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($150.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.31).

AZN opened at £103.08 ($135.19) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,722.33. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 1-year high of £103.50 ($135.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,833.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

