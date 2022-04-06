Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €7.33 ($8.05) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.03 and a 200 day moving average of €6.60. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 52-week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.