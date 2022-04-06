Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.20 ($5.71) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.33 ($8.05) on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.60. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

