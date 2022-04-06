DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,889. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.39.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

