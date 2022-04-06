Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

