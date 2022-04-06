DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Cap of $10,548.28

DistX (DISTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, DistX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a market capitalization of $10,548.28 and $17,605.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.65 or 0.07369831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,150.43 or 0.99756078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054324 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

