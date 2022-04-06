DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28. DLH has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DLH will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

