Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 137 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $391.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.81 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

