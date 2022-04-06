Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

