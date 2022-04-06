Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 782,990 shares.The stock last traded at $21.56 and had previously closed at $21.54.

EBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

