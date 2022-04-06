Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $80.16

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.03), with a volume of 355,088 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 79.34. The company has a market capitalization of £166.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,082.96). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,143.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

