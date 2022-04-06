Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Bruce Eaton Sells 1,258 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $24,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Bruce Eaton sold 403 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $6,983.99.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Bruce Eaton sold 302 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $5,324.26.
NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $73.03.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
