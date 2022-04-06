Edward Meyercord Sells 25,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $278,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after purchasing an additional 203,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.