Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

