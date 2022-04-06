Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM) Trading Down 1.3%

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNEM – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19. Approximately 3,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.