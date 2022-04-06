Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,850 at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDVMF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

EDVMF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

